NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 61 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

