NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NXRT opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

