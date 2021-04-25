Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

