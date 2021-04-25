Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 121,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

