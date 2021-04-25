Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

