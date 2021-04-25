Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$101.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$101.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$82.01 on Friday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.06. The firm has a market cap of C$65.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

