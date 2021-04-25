Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $24.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWL. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

