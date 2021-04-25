New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,683 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 87,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Starbucks worth $163,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

