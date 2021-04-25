New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 167,326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $255,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.88. 8,205,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

