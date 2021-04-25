New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.70. 780,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.70 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.