New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $135,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.04. 1,511,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

