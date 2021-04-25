New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $212,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

