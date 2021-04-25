New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,779,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.