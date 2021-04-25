Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,740.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

