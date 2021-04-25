NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.92 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

