NCR (NCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NCR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $42.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

