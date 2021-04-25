National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

