National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$511.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$511.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Shares of CP opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$443.69. The stock has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

