Nano Price Hits $7.43 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $990.14 million and $110.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $7.43 or 0.00014989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.73 or 0.04616787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00456973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $771.46 or 0.01556177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00747837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00483997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00413183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

