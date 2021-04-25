Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Clorox by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

