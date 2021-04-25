Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

