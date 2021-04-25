Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,311 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 277.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

