M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

