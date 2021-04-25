mStable USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $294,678.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.83 or 0.99971090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.