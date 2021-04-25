Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of MSI opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.