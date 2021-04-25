Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

MPAA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

