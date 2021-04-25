Morgan Stanley Sells 51,405 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $157,708,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in argenx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $296.41 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.28. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

