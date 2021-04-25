Morgan Stanley Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $23.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

