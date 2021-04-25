Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,658 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

