Morgan Stanley Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 801,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 250,154 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

