Morgan Stanley Cuts TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

TAL stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 227.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 417,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,804 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,207,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,725,000 after purchasing an additional 868,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

