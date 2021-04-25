Morgan Stanley Buys 35,646 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $51.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

