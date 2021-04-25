Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

