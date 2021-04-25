Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

