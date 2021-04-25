Morgan Stanley Acquires 92,014 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

