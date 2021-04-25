MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,943.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $17.06 million and $35,943.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00458576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002675 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

