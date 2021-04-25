Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $327.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

