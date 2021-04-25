Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

MONY traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259 ($3.38). The stock had a trading volume of 808,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

