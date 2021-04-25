Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.