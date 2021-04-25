Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

MHK stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.