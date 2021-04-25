MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG opened at $30.53 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a PE ratio of 145.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.