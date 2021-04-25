MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $190.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MOFG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 32,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a P/E ratio of 145.39 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

