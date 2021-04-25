Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

