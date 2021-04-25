Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

TSE MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

