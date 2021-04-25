Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

