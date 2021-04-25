Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 2.5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.30. 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.