Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.78

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 3361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

