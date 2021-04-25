Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. Medpace has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $191.76.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

