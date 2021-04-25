MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $457,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NYSE OMC opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.