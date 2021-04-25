MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $318,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NYSE BG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

