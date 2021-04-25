MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $245,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

